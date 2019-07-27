Girl killed, 4 injured in roof collapse incidents after heavy rains in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Jul 27 (PTI) A 4-year-old girl was killed and four others were seriously injured in two separate incidents of roof collapse due to heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Saturday. The girl, Humera, was killed while her mother Sanjida (35) and sister Sofia (7) were seriously injured on Friday evening when the roof of their house in Khalapar caved in, they said. The injured were shifted to hospital, they added. In another incident, Dayawati (45) and her son Ram Kumar were seriously injured on Friday evening when the roof of their house collapsed on them in Ratanpuri village during the downpour, police said. The injured were rushed to the district hospital, they added. PTI CORR CK