Girl kills self after fight with family in UP: Police

Muzaffarnagar (UP), July 17 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide after a fight with her family members in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, police said Wednesday.The girl hanged herself from a ceiling fan at her home in Janakpuri area of the city on Tuesday evening, they said.The body has been sent for the postmortem and an investigation is underway, police said.