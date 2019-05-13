Girl sexually harassed in Shamli: Police

Muzaffarnagar, May 13 (PTI) Four youths allegedly harassed a 16-year-old girl and beat up her family when they objected to them in Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said Monday.The official said the accused have been absconding since the incident in Jahanpura village Sunday.According to the complaint filed with Kairana police station, the girl's mother has said that the four accused entered her home and sexually harassed her daughter.She alleged that her daughter's clothes were also torn and the four beat them up. PTI CORR ABHABH