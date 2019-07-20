Girl,9, found dead under mysterious circumstances

New Delhi, Jul 19 (PTI) A nine-year-old girl died under mysterious circumstances on Friday in east Delhi's Shakarpur area, police said.The deceased has been identified as Laxmi who lived in a PG with her family, they said.The girl was brought dead at a hospital this afternoon, a senior police officer said.Police registered a murder case and an investigation is under way, the officer said.The body has been shifted to a mortuary. The post-mortem examination will be conducted on Saturday after which the exact cause of death will be ascertained, the officer said.The deceased's parents work as domestic helps at the PG, police said.She has three brothers and one 11-month-old sister, police said. PTI NIT DIV ABHABH