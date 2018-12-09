Girls college to be named after Haryana's first CM

Chandigarh, Dec 9 (PTI) Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma Sunday said a girls college will be named after the first chief minister of the state, Bhagwat Dayal.The college will be constructed in Beri, Jhajjar, Sharma said, adding that a statue of Dayal will be installed at a prominent place in the town."A girls college named after the first chief minister of Haryana Bhagwat Dayal Sharma would be set up in Beri," he said.The minister later paid obeisance at the Bhimeshwari Devi temple and addressed the gathering at Brahman Dharamshala.He informed the crowd that the state government had decided to constitute a board for the management of the temple.In the cabinet meeting, an approval has already been given to Haryana Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mandir (Ashram) Beri Shrine Act, 2018, he said.The board would be constituted under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and its members will include, among others, people associated with the temple, he added.The state government had recently opened a Sanskrit University, named after Surya Kavi Pandit Lakhmi Chand, he said further.PTI SUN RHL