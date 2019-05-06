Girls outperform boys in CBSE class 10 result, 13 students share top rank with 499 marks

(Eds: Adding details) New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Girls outperformed boys yet again in CBSE class 10 examination, in which the top rank was shared by 13 students with 499 out of 500 marks. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Monday announced the class 10 results and 91.10 per cent candidates cleared the examination, an improvement of 4.40 per cent since last year. The pass percentage of girls was 92.45 per cent against last year's 88.67 per cent, while that of boys was 90.14 per cent against last year's 85.32 per cent. Girls have done better than boys by 2.31 per cent. The pass percentage of transgender candidates was 94.74 per cent. The second rank was bagged by 25 students who scored 498 out of 500 marks, while the third rank was shared by 59 students who got 497 marks. Congratulating the students, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Proud of my young friends who have successfully cleared the CBSE Class X examinations. Wishing them the very best for their journey ahead. May these young minds continue making us proud. Congratulations also to their teachers and parents! #CBSE10thresult". Union HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar also took to Twitter to congratulate the students as well as CBSE for seamless conduct of the exam. "Congratulations to over 16 lakh students who have succeeded in #CBSE Xth board examinations and best of luck for those who couldn't make this time but will make it in next attempt. Congratulations team #CBSE for conducting hassle-free & glitch-free Class Xth Board examinations and declaring results in record time," he said.Government-run Kendriya Vidyalayas have outperformed others with a pass percentage of 99.47 per cent. Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs), also run by the government, have achieved a pass percentage of 98.57, while for private schools the percentage is 94.15.Other government-run and aided schools in the country have achieved a pass percentage of 71.91 and 76.95, respectively. Foreign schools, affiliated to the CBSE, have achieved a pass percentage of 98.75 per cent. The Trivandrum region performed the best with a pass percentage of 99.85, followed by Chennai and Ajmer with 99 and 95.89 per cent respectively.The maximum number of toppers were from Uttar Pradesh, including eight of the 13 top rankers, 13 of the 25 second rankers and 19 out of the 59 third rankers.Delhi was ranked second last among top ten states with a pass percentage of 80.97 and Guwahati was last with 74.49.A total of 2.25 lakh students scored above 90 per cent and 57,256 scored above 95 per cent.The percentage of students placed in compartment has gone down by 3.57 per cent since last year. Union minister Smriti Irani, whose son had made her proud with his class 12 results last week, was a pleased mother yet again with her daughter's performance in class 10 examination. "10th board results out . Daughter scored 82% . Proud that inspite of challenges she has done well. Way to go Zoe," Irani tweeted. PTI GJS AAR