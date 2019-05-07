Girls outshine boys in ICSE, ISC exam; 2 students of class 12 score 100 per cent marks

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) Girls outshone boys yet again in the ICSE and ISC examination, with the toppers setting a record of scoring 100 per cent marks in the class 12 examination. Kolkata's Dewang Kumar Agarwal and Bengaluru's Vibha Swaminathan bagged the top rank in the ISC (class 12) examination, results of which were announced by the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Tuesday. The second rank has been shared by 16 students with 99.75 percent and the third rank has been shared by 36 students with 99.50 per cent marks. Mumbai's Juhi Rupesh Kajaria and Manhar Bansal of Punjab's Muktsar topped the ICSE (class 10) examination with 99.60 per cent. The second rank has been shared by 10 students with 99.40 per cent marks and the third rank has been shared by 24 students with 99.20 per cent marks.While girls achieved a pass percentage of 99.05 per cent in the class 10 examination as against 98.12 per cent by boys, the pass percentage achieved by girls in class 12 examination is 97.84 per cent as against 95.40 per cent of boys. A total of 1.9 lakh students had appeared for the ICSE examination which was conducted in 60 written subjects, of which 22 were Indian languages, 10 foreign languages and two classical languages. At least 86,713 students had appeared for the ISC examination. The exam was conducted in 49 written subjects, of which 14 were Indian languages, six foreign languages and one classical language. While foreign schools recorded a pass percentage of 100 per cent, the western region performed best in India with a pass percentage of 99.73 per cent. The southern, eastern and northern regions recorded pass percentages of 99.73, 98.06 and 97.87 per cent, respectively. PTI GJS GJS SNESNE