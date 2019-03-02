Give BJP higher mandate than 2014 LS poll verdict: BJYM chief at bike rally

Mathura (UP), Mar 2 (PTI) Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Poonam Mahajan Saturday made a strong pitch for a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi as she exhorted the people to give a bigger mandate to the BJP in the upcoming general elections. She kick-started the party's bike rally from Ramlila Ground here. "You should give the BJP a bigger mandate than the 2014 Lok Sabha results," Mahajan told the audience.The BJYM chief also hit out at opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav for "practising negative politics".She said on one side, the opposition was extending support to deal with Pakistan, but on the other hand, they were asking proof for the surgical strike carried out by Indian armed forces. Mahajan alleged that BJP workers were not safe in West Bengal ruled by TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. She also termed the social media site of Congress "fake". PTI CORR SRY