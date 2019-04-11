Give chance to candidates who could not submit documents in time: HC to Police Recruitment Board

Allahabad, Apr 11 (PTI) The Allahabad High Court has directed the chairman of Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to provide fresh opportunities to those candidates who could not submit their documents for verification at the time of selection. The court has asked the board to file an affidavit stating number of candidates who qualified in physical test for police constable recruitment in 2013 but could not submit their documents for verification. Justice Suneet Kumar passed the order in a contempt petition filed by one Laxmi Devi of Kanpur who had qualified in physical fitness test but could not submit her documents for verification before the authority. Advocate Kailash Prakash Pandey argued that the petitioner is a poor woman who lives in rural area and does not have mobile. The mobile number she wrote in the form was of a villager who did not inform her about the result due to which Devi could not submit her documents for verification within time, Pandey said. Responding to this, Justice Kumar observed: "The petitioner belongs to marginalised section of society and she does not have internet access. The mobile phone number provided in the application belongs to a villager, therefore, message was not communicated to the petitioner. No information by any other mode was communicated to the applicant." The court directed the board to give another opportunity to all candidates, including the petitioner, who could not submit their documents for verification, and fixed May 24 as next date for hearing. PTI CORR INDIND