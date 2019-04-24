Give me sometime and I will prove myself: Cong's Chhindwara candidate Nakul Nath

By Neelabh Srivastava Chhindwara (MP), Apr 24 (PTI) Comparisons are inevitable perhaps but also unfair, says Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath who makes his political debut as the Congress' Lok Sabha candidate from a seat that has long been identified with his father. The MBA graduate from Boston and Doon School alumnus said he wants to take forward the Chhindwara model of development established by his father, a nine-time MP from the constituency, and asked for some time to prove himself. His aim will be to push for the maximum number of jobs for the youth if he wins, Nakul Nath told PTI. The 44-year-old son of the Congress stalwart said it will be unfair to make comparisons between him and his father who has been in electoral politics for 40 years."I have less experience than my father. This is the fifth election that I am campaigning in, the last being the 2018 assembly elections in the state. Give me sometime and I will prove myself," Nakul Nath said. While Nath senior is contesting the assembly elections -- he needs to get elected to the state assembly after taking over as chief minister -- Nath junior is aspiring to get into the Lok Sabha. Asked what more can he do given that Chhindwara is one of the most developed constituencies in the country, Nakul Nath said he will take his father's work forward."I have always said investment cannot be demanded but has to be attracted. My father has created a perfect environment in Chhindwara by way of roads, electricity and infrastructure for new investment and new industries," he said.In his view, unemployment is the "biggest problem" in this area. "My aim is to bring industries so youth and talented manpower does not leave the region. I want that the people of the area get jobs here itself," he said. Nakul Nath is pitted against BJP's tribal leader and former MLA Nathan Shah Kavreti.Addressing rallies in Chhindwara, with his father and alone, Nakul Nath reiterates he is not a 'neta' (politician) but a 'beta' (son) who is seeking people's support and blessings in the form of votes."I will fulfil all the promises made like my father did for you," he tells the electorate in poll meetings.The Nath scion also discusses the coal mines being closed in the region over the last few years, leading to the loss of jobs and employment opportunities for the locals. "You need to realise the truth...my priorities for you are new investment, education, jobs, health for the old and irrigation facilities for the farmers," he explained in his conversation with PTI. "I have family ties with the people of the area and I know them personally," Nakul Nath said, when asked how he sees the transition from being the son of a record nine-time MP to being a candidate himself now. He also brushed off charges of dynasty politics thrown at him. Stressing that it is just not him who has been a prodigy of a political family, he said hard work is compulsory and instances of sons following in their fathers' footsteps are seen across the board in different parties and states. Will he follow his father and join the Union cabinet if the Congress forms government?"I still have a long way to go and this is my first time," he said, brushing off the query. The Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency with seven assembly seats will vote on April 29, the first of the four-phase polls in Madhya Pradesh.The seat has been a Congress bastion since 1957. The only time the party lost it to the BJP was in the 1997 by-election when BJP candidate and former state chief minister Sunder Lal Patna won.In the 2014 general election, Kamal Nath defeated BJP's Chandrabhan Kuber Singh by a margin of 116,537 votes. The Lok Sabha seat has over 15,12,000 voters. PTI NES MINMIN