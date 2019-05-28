GiveIndia and TikTok Come Together for the People of Odisha

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) India's most trusted online donations platform joins hands to raise funds and provide relief to Odisha in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani BHUBANESWAR, India, May 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To aid in the rebuilding efforts of Odisha in the aftermath of Cyclone Fani, GiveIndia, the country's most trusted online donations platform, has partnered with TikTok, the world's leading short video platform, to help raise funds to donate to the victims of the calamity. Three TikTok creators, namely Ummey Khansa, Irfan Sayed and Adil Khanvisited, along with GiveIndia representatives, volunteered across five villages. Together with the NGO, the creators helped in community kitchens, distributing food and non-food relief material and shooting videos to drive awareness around Odisha's plight as well as fund-raising efforts. Apart from GiveIndia and TikTok teaming up to aid Odisha, GiveIndia's partner NGOs such as Goonj, Vikash and HelpAge India have also been working tirelessly to help the residents of Odisha access basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing. Goonj has been helping with food and non-food relief such as providing ration kits and solar lamp installations, while Vikash on the other hand is taking care of environmental aspects. Thousands of trees have fallen during the cyclone and Vikash ensures that these trees are disposed of properly to mitigate environment pollution. Meanwhile, HelpAge India has set up community kitchens that provide food and shelter for the people of the community. Cyclone Fani hit Odisha on May 3 and it has been the deadliest one that the coastal state has faced since the super cyclone of 1999. Overnight, people have been rendered homeless, they have lost livelihoods and are now fighting to get back to normalcy. GiveIndia ensures that every rupee given by the donors makes a difference to the lives of the people of Odisha. GiveIndia is working together with TikTok to serve as a great catalyst for this cause. If you are interested to know more about how you can help the people of Odisha, visit www.giveindia.org. Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190527/2478351-1Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190527/2478351-1-aPhoto - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20190527/2478351-1-c PWRPWR