GJ-FIRE-OPAL

Fire at OPaL warehouse in Guj; none hurt

Vadodara (Guj), Apr 29 (PTI)"A fire broke out at a warehouse of the ONGC Petro Additions Ltd (OPaL) at Dahej near here yesterday, a company official said today.

No casualty or injury was reported in the mishap, he said.

The blaze occurred at 4.22 pm in the polymer warehouse of OPaL at Dahej, about 80 km from here.

The flames were doused after a couple of hours and the plant operations were not affected, OPaLs manager-corporate communications, Suvendu Senapati,"said.

"About 10 fire tenders were deployed at the site and the blaze was extinguished," he said.

The cause of the fire was being probed, he said, adding that the damage was yet to be ascertained.

OPaLs 1.1 million tonnes capacity petrochem plant at the Dahej Special Economic Zone in Gujarat was commissioned last year.

It is a joint venture company promoted by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC), state-run gas transporter GAIL, and Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation (GSPC). PTI COR COR