GJ-WORKERS-GAS LEAK

Gas leak kills three workers in Gujarat

Bharuch, May 3 (PTI) A gas leak at a waste recycling unit in the Panoli industrial area near here left three workers dead today, police said.

Two other workers were affected by the leakage of the toxic gas at the unit located in Ankleshwar taluka of Bharuch district, they said.

They are being treated at a nearby hospital, they added.

The gas leak took place when five workers were unloading chemical waste inside the recycling unit at Panoli GIDC, said Ankleshwar-Rural police inspector B L Vadukar.

All the five workers inhaled the poisonous gas emanating from the unit and were rushed to a hospital in Ankleshwar town, he said.

"Three of them died shortly after being admitted in the hospital, while two are still under treatment," said Vadukar, adding a case of Accidental Death(AD) has been registered.

The deceased were identified as Dinesh Kushwaha (20), Mahesh Kushwaha (20), both from Uttar Pradesh, and Bhaskar Nakum (30), a resident of Jamnagar. PTI COR PJT PD PD