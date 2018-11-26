Glad that SC has started providing certified translated copies of verdicts in Hindi: Prez

New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Monday said he was "glad" that the Supreme Court has initiated the process of providing the certified translated copies of court judgements to the litigants in Hindi. Kovind said that some high courts across the country were also issuing certified translated copies in local languages to the litigants. "One year ago, I made a suggestion on this very platform to facilitate certified translated copies of court judgements in regional languages. This would help litigants who were not familiar with the English language," the President said while addressing the inaugural function of 'Constitution Day Celebrations' held here. "I am glad that the Supreme Court, led by the Chief Justice of India very shortly after he took office, has initiated the process for certified translated copies in Hindi. Some high courts are also issuing certified translated copies in local languages," Kovind said. The President said that by Constitution Day 2019, "I look forward to all high courts, across the country, implementing this practice. It will serve to widen the boundaries of justice." On November 2, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, in an informal chat with the journalists covering the apex court, had said that the top court would provide translated copies of its judgments to litigants in their mother tongue if they are unable to understand English. "To start with, we may do it in Hindi," the CJI had said. Constitution Day, also known as 'Samvidhan Divas', is celebrated on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution. On November 26, 1949, the Constituent Assembly had adopted the Constitution of India and it came into effect on January 26, 1950. PTI ABA PKS RCJ