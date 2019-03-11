Glenfiddich Redefines the Single Malt Experience with its Latest Experiments

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) A new step in innovation by reinventing the single malt serve with its curated elixirs New Delhi, Delhi, India(NewsVoir)Glenfiddich, the worlds most awarded single-malt whisky reinvents the single-malt serve with the launch of Glenfiddich Experiments. Known for its challenger spirit and the passion to push boundaries, Glenfiddich Experiments will offer single-malt curation, unlike anything India has seen before. The ground-breaking initiative is a result of a collaboration between the Glenfiddich and Malabar Secrets, a niche state-of-the-art natural spice flora extracts brand. The Glenfiddich Experiments experience re-defines the rules of traditional single malt serve by exploring and handpicking exotic ingredients that are specialties of Indias diverse landscape and bringing them to magically fuse with Glenfiddichs best. Carefully curated by the Glenfiddich India Brand Ambassador, Angad Singh Gandhi, the highlight of these serves are the specially designed elixirs that uplift the sublime Glenfiddich 12-year old to even greater heights. Comprising of three exceptional elixirs - Bitter Sweet Symphony, Dufftown Confluence, Sweet Obsession that have been formulated by bringing together fine ingredients such as the fragrant Mysore jasmine, spicy Malabar clove, Kerala black pepper, cinnamon from the Western Ghats, bitter orange from Nagpur, the Kashmir peach, spiced coriander from Karnataka and other unique handpicked spices to create the perfect background for aromatic elevation. Payal Nijhawan, Head of Marketing, William Grant & Sons India said, Glenfiddich as a brand believes in breaking whisky rules and challenging traditions, they believe in the philosophy of what cant be done, must be done at the Glenfiddich distillery. Our collaboration with Malabar Spice to launch Glenfiddich Experiments is in sync with our history of seeking the extraordinary and continue to bring out revolutionary offerings. The menu is a concoction of thoroughly researched recipes with groundbreaking experience and innovative additions that promise to be a revolution for single-malt lovers. The drinks will be available across premium bars and restaurants in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore. Angad Singh Gandhi, Brand Ambassador, Glenfiddich India said, India is a market that likes to savour the flavours of their single-malts. We wanted to offer consumers an experience that would further enhance their single-malt serve, thus the idea of Glenfiddich Experiments was born. Were extremely thrilled to present these first-of-its-kind serves and are confident that they will intrigue and appeal to the Indian consumer. Adding to the excitement of the trendsetting collaboration, Bina Ramani, President Malabar Secrets, said, On behalf of team Malabar Secrets, I am honored to announce that we have embarked on a daring first-of-its-kind experimental journey with Glenfiddich, the legendary single malt. Together we have created a harvest of pleasures, by combining distilled fragrances of natural botanics with a classic single malt, thereby sparking a pathbreaking new palate culture. About Glenfiddich, IndiaGlenfiddich is a single malt whisky owned and produced by William Grant & Sons Distillers Limited, an independent family-owned distiller founded by William Grant in 1886 and still controlled by the fifth generation of the family. Glenfiddich has gained a reputation for supporting the creative arts in India with various initiatives including the annual Artists in Residence award and Worlds Most Experimental Bartender programmes. About William Grant & SonsWilliam Grant & Sons, Ltd. is an independent family-owned distiller headquartered in the United Kingdom and founded by William Grant in 1887. Today, the luxury spirits company is run by the fifth generation of his family and distils some of the worlds leading brands of Scotch whisky, including the worlds favourite single malt Glenfiddich, The Balvenie range of handcrafted single malts and the worlds third largest blended Scotch Grants as well as other iconic spirits brands such as Hendricks Gin, Sailor Jerry, Milagro Tequila and, most recently, Tullamore D.E.W Irish Whiskey. Click on www.williamgrant.com for more information on the Company and its brands. Image1: Glenfiddich Experiments Image 2: Glenfiddich Experiments PWRPWR