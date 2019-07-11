Glenmark and Torrent Sign Licensing Agreement for Co-marketing of Remogliflozin Etabonate in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) This agreement is an effort to widen access to the latest, novel, globally-researched drug, Remogliflozin Etabonate, indicated for treatment of Type 2 Diabetes in India Under the terms of this non-exclusive agreement, Glenmark will manufacture and supply Remogliflozin Etabonate while Torrent will market the drug under its own trademark in India MUMBAI, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Torrent) today announced that they have entered into a non-exclusive sub-licensing agreement to co-market sodium glucose co-transporter-2 (SGLT2) inhibitor, Remogliflozin Etabonate (Remogliflozin) in India. Under the terms of the agreement, Glenmark will receive an upfront payment, license fees and royalties for the non-exclusive sub-license rights from Torrent. Glenmark will manufacture and supply Remogliflozin while Torrent will market the drug under its own trademark 'Zucator' in India. In April 2019, Glenmark received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for Remogliflozin Etabonate after successfully completing Phase-3 clinical trials in which Remogliflozin demonstrated good efficacy and safety profile in a head-to-head comparison against Dapagliflozin. Subsequently, Glenmark launched Remogliflozin indicated in the treatment of Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus in adults under the brand names 'Remo' and 'Remozen' while Torrent will commercialize Remogliflozin under the brand name 'Zucator'. Moreover, Remogliflozin is available at a breakthrough price that is significantly lower and cost effective over other SGLT-2 inhibitors available in the country. Infact, Remogliflozin is the only SGLT2 inhibitor to be manufactured in India from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) to formulation."We are pleased to partner and work closely with Torrent to provide access to innovative solutions for efficient diabetes management in India. The burden of diabetes in India is growing at an alarming rate and through this collaboration, we aim to improve access to the latest, novel and globally-researched SGLT2 inhibitor by providing an effective, high-quality and world-class treatment option to patients in India. This partnership will also lay the foundation for a long-term collaboration with Torrent for Remogliflozin in terms of its additional line extensions and further clinical development ," said Sujesh Vasudevan, President, India Formulations, Middle East and Africa at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Dhruv Gulati, Executive Director (India & ROW), Torrent Pharma, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Glenmark for the novel anti-diabetic drug Remogliflozin. The drug will augment the Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus treatment armamentarium in the country and this partnership will be an important step towards enhancing access to the growing needs of diabetic patients."About Remogliflozin Remogliflozin has been studied in 26 clinical trials globally, covering around 2,500 patients from various ethnicities. Remogliflozin was discovered and developed by Japanese firm Kissei Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. Glenmark secured certain rights to Remogliflozin through a licensing collaboration agreement with a subsidiary of Avolynt, Inc. which is based in North Carolina, USA, and conducted the Phase-3 clinical trial, which included the largest number of Indian patients tested for any SGLT2 inhibitor. About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark) is a research-driven, global, integrated pharmaceutical organization. It is ranked among the top 75 Pharma and Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2018). Glenmark is a leading player in the discovery of new molecules both NCEs (new chemical entity) and NBEs (new biological entity). Glenmark has several molecules in various stages of clinical development and is focused in the areas of oncology, dermatology and respiratory. The company has a significant presence in the branded generics markets across emerging economies including India. Glenmark has 16 manufacturing facilities across five countries and has six R&D centers. The Generics business of Glenmark services the requirements of the US and Western European markets. The API business sells its products in over 80 countries, including the US, various countries in the EU, South America and India. About Torrent Pharmaceuticals Torrent Pharmaceuticals Limited (Torrent), with annual revenues of more than Rs. 7,000 Crores is the flagship Company of the Torrent Group. Torrent continues to be at the forefront of the Indian pharmaceutical industry with many of its products ranking among the top 500 brands (AIOCD Dataset) in India. Torrent is ranked 7th in Indian Pharmaceuticals Market (without bonus units) and is amongst the Top 5 in the therapeutics segments of Cardiovascular (CV), Central Nervous System (CNS), Gastro-intestinal (GI), and Vitamins Minerals Nutritionals (VMN). It is specialty-focused company with 75% of its revenue from chronic and sub-chronic therapies. It has a widespread presence in more than 40 countries and is ranked 1st amongst the Indian pharma Companies in Brazil, Germany and Philippines. Torrent has eight manufacturing facilities (7 in India and 1 in US), of which five are USFDA approved. With R&D as backbone for its growth in the domestic and overseas market, it has invested significantly in R&D capabilities with state-of-the-art R&D infrastructure employing around 800 scientists.