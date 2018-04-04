Glenmark, Helsinn Group tie up for CINV drug sale in India, Nepal

New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today said it has signed a licensing agreement with Swiss pharma player Helsinn Group to introduce Akynzeo in India and Nepal, a drug that helps prevent chemo-related nausea and vomiting.

The licensing agreement for Akynzeo represents Helsinns first such agreement in India, the company said in a statement.

The drug was developed by Helsinn and is currently marketed in European Union, the US, and other leading markets.

Glenmark will have exclusive marketing rights for the drug in India and Nepal, it said, adding that the marketing approval has been received for Akynzeo from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO).

"Akynzeo will help Indian patients undergoing chemotherapy and struggling to manage CINV (Chemotherapy Induced Nausea and Vomiting) to address this issue in a much better manner," Glenmark President?India Formulations, Middle East and Africa Sujesh Vasudevan said.

An oral fixed combination of netupitant 300mg and palonosetron 0.5mg in capsule form, Akynzeo is used for prevention of CINV.

It is the first and only combination anti-emetic prophylaxis with high complete response rates for five days in cancer chemotherapy treated patients, having demonstrated 90 per cent complete response rates through five days, the company said.

"Glenmarks renowned expertise in sales, marketing and distribution in this region will mean that Akynzeo, a key anti-emetic product, will be made available to more patients suffering from the side effects of cancer treatment in the important markets of India and Nepal," Helsinn Group Chief Commercial Officer Andrea Meoli said.