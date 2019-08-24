Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives ANDA Approval for Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL)

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, Aug. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Fulvestrant Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL), a generic version of Faslodex1 Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL), of AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP. Glenmark LogoAccording to IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending June 2019, the Faslodex Injection, 250 mg/5 mL (50 mg/mL) market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $549.9 million*. Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 159 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 56 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio. 1All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents *IQVIA National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, June 2019 About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a research-driven, global, integrated pharmaceutical organization. It is ranked among the top 75 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2018). Glenmark is a leading player in the discovery of new molecules both NCEs (new chemical entity) and NBEs (new biological entity). Glenmark has several molecules in various stages of clinical development and is focused in the areas of oncology, dermatology and respiratory. The company has a significant presence in the branded generics markets across emerging economies including India. Glenmark has 16 manufacturing facilities across five countries and has six R&D centers. The Generics business of Glenmark services the requirements of the US and Western European markets. The API business sells its products in over 80 countries, including the US, various countries in the EU, South America and India. For more information, please visit: www.glenmarkpharma.com Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg PWRPWR