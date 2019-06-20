Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Receives Tentative ANDA Approval for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1%

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, June 20, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA (Glenmark) has been granted tentative approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.S. FDA) for Clindamycin Phosphate Foam, 1%, a generic version of EVOCLIN[1] Foam, 1%, of Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg )According to IQVIA[TM] sales data for the 12 month period ending April 2019, the EVOCLIN Foam, 1% market[2] achieved annual sales of approximately $17.0 million*.Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 156 products authorized for distribution in the U.S. marketplace and 59 ANDA's pending approval with the U.S. FDA. In addition to these internal filings, Glenmark continues to identify and explore external development partnerships to supplement and accelerate the growth of its existing pipeline and portfolio.[1]All brand names and trademarks are the property of their respective owners[2]Market includes brand and all available therapeutic equivalents*IQVIA[TM] National Sales Perspectives: Retail & Non-Retail, April 2019About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a research-driven, global, integrated pharmaceutical organization. It is ranked among the top 75 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2018). Glenmark is a leading player in the discovery of new molecules both NCEs (new chemical entity) and NBEs (new biological entity). Glenmark has several molecules in various stages of clinical development and is focused in the areas of oncology, dermatology and respiratory.The company has a significant presence in the branded generics markets across emerging economies including India. Glenmark has 16 manufacturing facilities across five countries and has six R&D centers. The Generics business of Glenmark services the requirements of the U.S. and Western European markets. The API business sells its products in over 80 countries, including the US, various countries in the EU, South America and India.Source: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd PWRPWR