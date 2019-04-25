Glenmark Receives Approval From Russian Ministry of Healthcare to Market Momate Rhino Metered Nasal Spray as an Over-the-Counter (OTC) Product

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, April 25, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Momate Rhino (Mometasone Furoate 50 mcg) metered nasal spray as an OTC product is indicated in the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in patients above 18 years of age Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a research-led, integrated global pharmaceutical company, today announced that it has received approval from the Ministry of Healthcare, Russia to market Momate Rhino (Mometasone Furoate 50 mcg) metered nasal spray as an over-the-counter (OTC) product for the treatment of seasonal and perennial allergic rhinitis in patients above 18 years of age.(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg )"Glenmark has built strong capabilities in the area of respiratory and is among the leading players in this therapy in several markets globally. Russia is an important market for us and we are consistently looking to expand product offerings. We believe OTC is an interesting space and this approval for Momate Rhino nasal spray will help enhance our presence in this segment," said Csaba Kantor, Senior Vice President and Head - Asia, Russia & CIS region, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals."Allergic rhinitis affects a significant number of people in Russia. The approval to market Momate Rhino as an OTC product paves way for the company to widen patient accessibility of this medicine, which is particularly important at the start of the allergy season," said Oxana Pozdnyakova, Vice President and Business Head - Russia, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals.According to IQVIA, Glenmark ranked 41st in the retail segment of the Russian pharmaceutical market as of MAT February 2019. In the respiratory space, Glenmark continues to secure a strong position and ranked 4th amongst the companies present in the expectorants market in Russia as of MAT February 2019. The company is ranked 10th in the retail dermatology market in the country.About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a research-driven, global, integrated pharmaceutical organization. It is ranked among the top 75 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2018). Glenmark is a leading player in the discovery of new molecules both NCEs (new chemical entity) and NBEs (new biological entity). Glenmark has several molecules in various stages of clinical development and is focused in the areas of oncology, dermatology and respiratory.The company has a significant presence in the branded generics markets across emerging economies including India. Glenmark has 16 manufacturing facilities across five countries and has six R&D centers. The Generics business of Glenmark services the requirements of the US and Western European markets. The API business sells its products in over 80 countries, including the US, various countries in the EU, South America and India.Source: Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd PWRPWR