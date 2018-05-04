Glenmark says suspended clinical trial at Jaipur hospital

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) Drug firm Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today said it has suspended clinical trial at the Malpani Hospital in Jaipur as soon as it became aware of the alleged irregularities at the hospital.

The company has "received the show-cause notice pertaining to the monitoring of the clinical trial at Malpani Hospital...," Glenmark Pharmaceuticals said in a BSE filing.

Coming out with a clarification on the news reports regarding clinical trial, the company said," As soon as the company became aware of the alleged irregularities at Malpani Hospital, the trials at the site were immediately suspended in the interest of patient safety."

The company also said that it will respond to the notice in the stipulated time-frame.

The hospital in Jaipur is one of the many sites that had recently initiated phase II clinical trial for the companys molecule GRC 27864 in patients with moderate osteoartritis pain, Glenamrk said.

Malpani Hospital is a CDSCO-approved site for clinical trials and has been conducting trials for many companies including multi-nationals over the past several years, it added.

Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals today closed at Rs 535.05 per scrip on the BSE, down 1.25 per cent from its previous close. PTI AKT MKJ MKJ