Glenmark to Partner With Novartis to Promote, Commercialize and Distribute Three Respiratory Products in Brazil

MUMBAI, June 24, 2019/PRNewswire/ --This arrangement will strengthen Glenmark's respiratory franchise in BrazilNovartis will be responsible to manufacture the products and Glenmark will exclusively commercialize the products in BrazilGlenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Glenmark), a research-led global integrated pharmaceutical company, today announced that its Brazilian subsidiary, Glenmark Farmacutica Ltda has entered into an exclusive partnership agreement with Novartis Biosciences S.A, a subsidiary of Novartis AG, for three respiratory products indicated towards treatment of the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) in Brazil. This agreement will be effective from July 01, 2019 onwards.(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/451507/PRNE_Glenmark_Logo.jpg)The products involved in the agreement are Seebri (Glycopyrronium bromide), Onbrize (Indacaterol) and Ultibro (combination of Indacaterol and Glycopyrronium), which are indicated for relief of symptoms in adults with COPD."We are pleased to partner with Novartis in Brazil. This arrangement with a leading global pharmaceutical company will strengthen our respiratory franchise in Brazil. This partnership is in line with our vision to expand our respiratory product offerings for patients and prescribers in Brazil and further consolidate our position in this segment," said Glenn Saldanha, Chairman and Managing Director of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals. Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis remains the holder of the registration of these medicines and will be responsible to manufacture them with all technical excellence in line with its global commitment to quality, effectiveness and safety. Glenmark will be responsible for promoting, commercializing and distributing of these products in Brazil.About Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (GPL) is a research-driven, global, integrated pharmaceutical organization. It is ranked among the top 75 Pharma & Biotech companies of the world in terms of revenue (SCRIP 100 Rankings published in the year 2018). Glenmark is a leading player in the discovery of new molecules both NCEs (new chemical entity) and NBEs (new biological entity). Glenmark has several molecules in various stages of clinical development and is focused in the areas of oncology, dermatology and respiratory.The company has a significant presence in the branded generics markets across emerging economies including India. Glenmark has 16 manufacturing facilities across five countries and has six R&D centers. The Generics business of Glenmark services the requirements of the US and Western European markets. The API business sells its products in over 80 countries, including the US, various countries in the EU, South America and India.