Glenn Close joins Ron Howard's Netflix film 'Hillbilly Elegy'

Los Angeles, Apr 13 (PTI) Veteran actor Glenn Close has boarded the cast of filmmaker Ron Howard's next directorial venture "Hillbilly Elegy".The project, which hails from Netflix stable, is based on the bestselling memoir of the same name by author JD Vance, the streaming giant said in a statement.Close, who was most recently nominated for an actor for her performance in "The Wife", joins Amy Adams in the movies.The story follows Vance, a former Marine from southern Ohio and current Yale Law student, is on the verge of landing his dream job when a family crisis forces him to return to the home he's tried to forget. He must navigate the complex dynamics of his Appalachian family, including his volatile relationship with his mother Bev (Adams), who's struggling with addiction. Fueled by memories of his grandmother Mamaw (Close), the resilient and whip-smart woman who raised him, Vance comes to realize that to achieve his dreams, he must embrace his roots, the official synopsis of the film read.Howard, best known for films such as "A Beautiful Mind", "The Da Vinci Code" and "Rush", will direct the film from a script by Vanessa Taylor.The 65-year-old director previously collaborated with 72-year-old Close on the 1994 comedy drama "The Paper". Howard will also produce the project alongside Brian Grazer and Karen Lunder for Imagine Entertainment, while Vance and Julie Oh will executive produce.