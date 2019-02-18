Glenn Close talks about working with daughter Annie Starke in 'The Wife'

London, Feb 18 (PTI) Oscar nominee Glenn Close says working with her daughter, Annie Starke, on "The Wife" was a special experience.Starke plays the younger version of Close's character Joan Castleman in the Bjorn Runge-directed film. For her performance, Close is nominated for Best Actress at the upcoming 91st Academy Awards.According to Femalefirst, Close said the reason why working with her daughter was "special" is because "she really had to lay down the foundations of the character"."There was more of a back story to young Joan in that she came from a very wealthy New York family and she fell in love with her professor who was married and it was all a big scandal," the veteran actor said.Close is the frontrunner to take home the coveted honour. She has been previously nominated six times at the Oscars.She believes the award is actually given to an actor on the basis of how strong her character is."They're the best parts I've been given. I have a theory about the Oscars - I think a lot of times it's the role. If you're lucky enough to get a role where you can show what you can do, people pay more attention," she added. PTI RB RB BKBK