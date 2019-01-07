Glenn Close wins Best Actress Drama Globe, exhorts women to follow their dreams

Los Angeles, Jan 7 (PTI) Glenn Close won the Best Actress in a Motion Picture Drama Golden Globe for her performance in "The Wife" and in a emotionally rousing speech, the actor spoke about the importance of why women should never stop chasing their dreams.The 71-year-old star looked surprised as her name was announced for the award.It was one of the most unpredictable moments of the ceremony as it was widely expected that Lady Gaga will walk away with the trophy for her feature debut in "A Star Is Born", though Close has been widely hailed for her portrayal of a wife who ghostwrites the novels for her literary star husband.Close, in what has been hailed as the best speech of the ceremony, said she was honoured to be with her "category sisters" and "we all should be up here together, that's all I can say"."It was called 'The Wife', this is why it took 14 years to get made," she quipped. The actor's thoughts about how women should never stop looking for personal fulfilment appeared to have resonated with every woman present at the gathering."To play a character that is so internal... I am thinking of my mom, who really sublimated to my father all her life and in her 80s she said to me, 'I feel I have not accomplished anything'. It was so not right. "What I have learnt from this whole experience is that as women, we are nurturers and that's what is expected of us...(But) We have to find personal fulfilment, we have to follow our dreams. We have to say 'I can do that and I should be allowed to do that'," Glose said as the entire room stood up to honour her with a standing ovation.Her fellow nominees -- Lady Gaga for "A Star Is Born", Nicole Kidman "Destroyer", Melissa McCarthy for "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" and Rosamund Pike for "A Private War", did not seem to mind the loss as they were seen nodding to Close's every word and often broke into a spontaneous applause.Close, who won her first Globe in 10 years, said she always dreamt of being an actor."Here I am today, I will have been 45 years in September that I am a working actress. And I cannot imagine a more wonderful life." PTI BK BK RDSRDS