Glitterati Gets Real in Virtual World With Vaibhav Jewellers

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI and VISAKHAPATNAM, India, December 13, 2018/PRNewswire/ --A New Era of Luxury E-commerce Taking online shopping experience to the next level, Vaibhav Jewellers is offering its customers a real-time video product tour using high-end HD cameras through their online portal http://www.vaibhavjewellers.com . Their in-house Jewellery experts evaluate the product expectations of the customer and guide them in selecting the right item. In addition, the uber exclusive and design-centric jewellery selected by the customers will be worn by customer relation executives. This helps a customer get an exact idea of the product's distinctiveness, appearance and finesse. Video shopping of this kind will not only provide an enhanced shopping experience, but will also help customers make the right choice. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797344/Keerthana_Grandhi_Director_Vaibhav_Jewellers.jpg )The project is the brainchild of Ms. Keerthana Grandhi, Director of Vaibhav Jewellers. Terming video shopping 'A New Era of Luxury E-commerce', Ms Grandhi says, "We always believe in providing an exceptional experience to our customers. We are a personal jeweller to more than a crore customers and want to extend the same experience to customers who shop online. Through video shopping, our customers get a real-time feel of buying jewellery at our store despite sitting in the comfort of their home."Shopping made easy for NRIs The next-level shopping experience will benefit all NRI customers the most, especially the Telugu community in the U.S. who share a long standing patronage with Vaibhav Jewellers, their need to come to India and check the jewellery personally has now been addressed.Vaibhav Jewellers has launched an 'NRI Festival', wherein all the valued customers can now avail an exclusive 25% off on VA on purchase of fine jewellery. As a part of the celebrations they are offering free International shipping along with transit insurance on the Jewellery.Mr. Satish R, CEO of Vaibhav Jewellers, says, "Initially, our NRI customers visited our stores in India to select jewellery. But many of them are now doing the same - by sitting at home - through video shopping. They zoom in and check the quality of our products, just like they would at our stores."About Vaibhav Jewellers: Since our inception in 1994 in Andhra Pradesh, we have served crores of customers, including NRIs. Design is cardinal for us, Jewellery models such as the Gold Harams, Diamond Necklaces, Gold Vadannams and Vankis, among others, is what distinguishes us. We feel a sense of accomplishment in serving different generations of customers in a single family lineage. Our products are classified for their impeccable craftsmanship and quality, making us the most preferred Jeweller during the wedding season.Staying true to our philosophy 'Relationships, by design', we constantly strive to improvise on the aspects of customer delight, employee satisfaction by way of expanding our horizons further. We are at the brink of launching two stores each in Andhra Pradesh (Vijayawada and Guntur) and Telangana (Kukatpally and Panjagutta), which would add to our existing eleven stores. We believe this would help customers reachability to our innovative Jewellery designs offerings and services.Accolades Guinness book of World Records holder in Selling Skills 2018Power Brands Rising Star 2018India's Small Giants Award 2016-17 by India SME ForumRegional Retailer of The Year 2016 (South) by Indian Retail & eRetailSource: Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers Pvt. Ltd. PWRPWR