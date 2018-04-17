Global Agritech Meet to be held in Jodhpur from May 23

Jaipur, Apr 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Prabhulal Saini today said that the three-day Global Agritech Meet will be organised in Jodhpur from May 23.

In first Global Agritech Meet held in Jaipur, 38 MoUs were signed which attracted investment of Rs 4,400 crore. In the second meet, 22 MoUs were done and 50 per cent of the work is completed, Saini said at a press conference here today.

He said that this kharif season, 1.59 lakh hectares of land will be cultivated and arrangement for 8 lakh tonnes of seeds has been made along with 3 lakh tonnes DAP and 8 lakh tonnes urea.

Saini said that a road map was prepared by his department for innovation and conventional farming in western Rajasthan to cultivate date palm in the region. PTI AG MKJ