Global B-school Powerhouses Offer Dual Degree Program in Business Analytics

MUMBAI, January 18, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Leading Indian business school NMIMS is teaming up with Purdue University's Krannert School of Management to offer students two degrees in the rapidly growing field of analytics. Upon successful completion of the two-year program, participants will earn an MBA in Decision Science & Analytics from NMIMS and a Master of Science in Business Analytics and Information Management (MS BAIM) from Purdue.The MBA program at NMIMS is ranked sixth in India by The Economic Times, while the MS BAIM program at Purdue is ranked No. 1 in the United States by CIO magazine and 12th globally by QS World University Rankings."There is a need to equip business leaders with new skills and frameworks to make the best use of decision sciences and data analytics, leading to the generation of valuable insights," says Dr. Ramesh Bhat, Dean of the School of Business Management at NMIMS."Higher education is evolving rapidly and on a global scale," says David Hummels, Dean of the Krannert School. "At Purdue, we believe an important part of this evolution is great universities partnering to offer their students the best of what each has to offer. So, we are thrilled by this opportunity to work with NMIMS to attract their excellent students into our elite MS program in Business Analytics and Information Management."Interested students will first apply to NMIMS. Once accepted, they will then apply for admission to Purdue. Successful applicants will begin the program in India in June 2019. The program rotates to Purdue for the summer and fall term in 2020, with completion in India in spring 2021. The program includes courses in topics ranging from predictive modeling to neural networks to ethical governance, as well as an industry internship."This is a bold innovation in international education," says David Schoorman, Associate Dean for executive education and global programs at the Krannert School. "This program creates one path for an entire cohort that starts in Mumbai, flows through West Lafayette and returns to Mumbai. I expect that this will be a model for future international collaborations.""This futuristic program is aimed at developing leaders that are smart thinkers with the ability to leverage the latest technology trends to take informed decisions in minimum time," adds Dr. Shailaja Rego, Associate Professor and Chair in Operations and Decision Science at NMIMS.To apply, visit http:bm-purdue.nmims.edu/. Application closes on March 1.About NMIMS - Deemed to be UniversityAccredited by NAAC with 3.59 CGPA and Grade A+ in the 3rd cycle (Mumbai Campus).With the legacy of 38 years, NMIMS has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and sixteen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Hospitality, Agriculture and Distance Learning. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University.Today, more than 15000+ students and 750+ full time faculty members are part of India's most sought after academic community.For more information, visit https://www.nmims.edu/