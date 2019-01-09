Global cues, spot demand lift copper futures by 0.86%

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Copper prices rose 0.86 per centto Rs 416.95 per kg in futures trade Wednesday as speculatorsbuilt positions amid positive global cues and pick up in spotdemand here.At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery inFebruary rose Rs 3.55, or 0.86 per cent, to Rs 416.95 per kgin a business turnover of 3,687 lots. Analysts attributed the rise in prices to a firm globaltrend where the metals strengthened, buoyed by a report that top metals consumer China would try to boost spending on autos and home appliances this year, as well as signs of progress in Sino-US trade talks. Globally, three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) rose 0.9 per cent to USD 5,959.50 per tonne. PTI SUN SUN ADIADI