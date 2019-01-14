Global, domestic players to participate in 67th Indian Foundry Congress

New Delhi, Jan 14 (PTI) International participants from Germany, Italy, China, Japan, UK and the USA are likely to participate in the 67th Indian Foundry Congress from January 18 to 20, which will also include speakers from Larsen & Tourbo and Indian Railways. Union Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu is scheduled to inaugurate the three-day foundry industry event, Indian Foundry Congress (IFC) said. "The 67th Indian Foundry Congress (IFC) and International Foundry Exhibition IFEX 2019, is being organised on the theme 'Mission World Market' from January 18 to 20, 2019 at the India Expo Mart, Greater Noida," IFC organising committee chairman Vikas Garg said. IFC said the event will be attended by about 1,200 delegates and 300 exhibition companies from 15 countries and is likely to draw 2,000 trade visitors. In addition to technical presentations by Indian and international authors, the IFC will feature an energy and environment forum, student forum, cast source buyer-seller meet, B-to-B meet and CEO's meet, it said. The IFEX 2019, will showcase modern foundry technology, equipment, supplies and services. The event envisages to provide a platform for Indian and overseas Companies to interact and benefit, while being introduced to newer avenues with local fervour and global stature, it added. Headquartered in Kolkata, with four regional offices in Kolkata, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai and 27 chapters across India, IFC is a member of the World Foundry Organization (WFO), UK and of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). PTI NAM DRRDRR