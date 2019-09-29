Global experts on organ transplantation in Delhi-NCR for four-day mega conference

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Experts on organ transplantation from various parts of the world gathered near here for a four-day mega conference starting on Sunday to exchange views, present research findings and discuss the way forward in this field, officials said. The 16th Congress of The Asian Society of Transplantation (CAST) will be held till October 2 at India Expo Mart at Greater Noida, they said. According to Dr D S Rana, organising chairperson of the event, "This will be a unique meet of global transplant experts, under one roof, who will discuss the latest developments in the field of transplantation, including newest operative techniques and basic and clinical research involving organs like kidney, lung, heart, liver, pancreas, small bowel and multi-organ transplantation." Rana, also chairman of the Institute of Renal Sciences at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi, at the congress took charge as the president of Asian Society of Transplantation (AST). Started in 1981, the Asian Society of Transplantation is a platform to provide assistance and help, and plays an important role in the development of transplantation in the region. Anant Kumar, organising secretary, said, "Our vision and objective is to provide growth of transplantation in the continent of Asia through sharing of scientific knowledge, clinical practice and continuing education with emphasis on ethical practice of transplantation." "This congress will also highlight the ethical and legal aspects of organ and tissue donation and transplantation," Sandeep Guleria, the president of Indian Society of Organ Transplantation, said. Rana said organ transplantation in Asia has "progressed rapidly over time". Many countries have moved beyond kidney transplantation and embarked on heart, liver and other organ transplantations. There have also been greater investments on infrastructure and personnel without which no progress could be made. The major challenge continues to be the lack of organs particularly from cadaveric donors, he said. "To implement the deceased donor programme, the basic requirements start from different laws in the country, public awareness, infrastructure, trained personnel and the necessary funds. With the easy availability of living donors, especially for kidney transplantation, some of the Asian countries have become a prey to unethical practices, Rana said. The AST also serves as a forum for doctors and scientists involved in the field of transplantation to exchange views, present research findings and develop networks for mutual benefit through its biannual conferences. It also has future plans to help and assist its member countries to develop and make further progress in organ transplantation, progress in related research and form a network for organ exchange through a central registry, Rana said. PTI KND SNE