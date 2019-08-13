Global investors summit to be held in Srinagar from Oct 12

Jammu, Aug 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir administration will host a three-day global investors summit from October 12 in Srinagar.The summit will provide J-K an opportunity to showcase its strengths, strategies and potential, Principal Secretary Industries Naveen Choudhary told reporters here. It will also provide an opportunity to allay fears and apprehensions in the minds of outside trade and business community, he added. PTI AB RTRT