Global leaders, campaigners discuss efforts to achieve UN sustainable development goals

Davos, Jan 25 (PTI) Global leaders, campaigners and activists gathered here to discuss efforts to achieve the sustainable development goals set by the United Nations. Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan, Crown Princess Mary of Denmark, former US secretary of state John Kerry, tech czar Bill Gates and naturalist Sir David Attenborough were among the attendees at Davos House Global Goals events, according to a release. The events were held during the World Economic Forum annual meeting here. In September 2015, at the UN headquarters, 193 world leaders committed to the 17 sustainable development goals (SDGs). They are aimed to end poverty, fight inequality and injustice, and fix climate change. Whilst there has been good progress since 2015, with many sectors and leaders embracing them, evidence shows that at the current rate of progress the goals would not be achieved in time, and in many areas there is a risk of reversing the progress made to date, the release said. The Davos House events reinforced how government and the private sector need to make serious policy decisions and greater resourcing commitments, with support from civil society, to increase awareness of the goals. "The events at Davos House this week have shown a new campaign is building -- bringing activists, communicators, leaders and campaigners from every corner of the earth together to inspire the public at large," the release added. PTI BJ RAM ABM