Global Payment Gateway Lyra Network Completes 10 Years in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI., October 4, 2018/PRNewswire/ --Lyra Network a global leader in securing payments in e-commerce and proximity, celebrated in the presence of the Consul General of France in Mumbai, Ms. Sonia Barbry, its 10-years of success in India.Headquartered in France with 55.5 Million euros turnover and its worldwide presence and with over 10 billion successful payments till date and over 2.5 million POS terminals, the company sees Indian market strategically with huge potential.The vast demonetization plan launched in November 2016 has increased the use of bank cards across the country. This has led to more technological advances, with a strong appetite for new mobile uses. Liaisoning closely with the banking sector, in India Lyra works with various major banks across country. Beyond the recognition of its development growth in India, the company is committed to strengthen network and activities in the Indian market as well.Aligned with Government's vision of digital India, the company contributes to several campaigns like UPI, Bharat QR Code, Aadhar, Bheem etc. Its e-payment gateway, 'Payzen' launched earlier this year; also adds to this initiative and is now being widely used by e-Merchants across the country. Large number of e-Merchants have relied heavily on Lyra's Merchant Plug In (MPI) services in India."Lyra India has been progressive and dynamic throughout this past decade and we look forward to more eventful and fruitful decades to come,"says Christophe Mariette, Chairman of Lyra India and Associate Director of Lyra Group."Lyra will continue to play a leading role in the Government's digitization initiative in the future as it had been doing in the past. It has been an eventful decade for us and with every step forward, we are ensuring that we maintain the repute of being the leading payment solutions company. In the coming days of innovation, we strive to maintain dedication, best technology, best customer service, and above all, huge investments in terms of time, efforts and money," says Rajesh Desai CEO and Director Lyra India about their future plans and growth in India.Commenting on the Supreme Court's recent judgement on Aadhar Cards, he adds, "There will be various factors that will come into play and will affect the organizations in getting information about the creditworthiness of the customers. We expect the efficiency to go down initially given the fact that we need to affect the required changes promptly. As the reach to the rural areas has always been a daunting task, with this change it will be even more challenging for the customer base to get themselves authenticated. This will all be dealt with the reworking and restructuring of the entire process eventually." PWRPWR