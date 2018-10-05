Global Payment Gateway Lyra Network Completes 10 Years in India

About Lyra: Founded in 2001 by Alain Lacour, Lyra secures e-commerce and proximity payments and develops value-added services to manage transactions and POS equipment on a daily basis. Based in Toulouse, Lyra is present internationally with 10 subsidiaries (India, Brazil, Germany, Spain, Colombia, Argentine, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Algerie).Lyra's key figures:Over 10 billion payments secured and transmittedOver 50,000 e-merchantsOver 3,000,000 payment terminalsLyra's services are certified PCI DSS, Visa Merchant Agent and approved by GIE Cartes Bancaires.For further information visit: http://www.lyra.comAbout Business France: Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy, responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France. It promotes France's companies, business image and nationwide attractiveness as an investment location, and runs the V.I.E international internship program. Business France has 1,500 personnel, both in France and in 70 countries throughout the world, who work with a network of public- and private-sector partners. For further information, please visit: http://www.businessfrance.fr and youbuyfrance.com.in.Source: Lyra Network PWRPWR