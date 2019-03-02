Global Poker League India (Season 1) set to Premiere on Colors Infinity and Colors Infinity HD on March 9

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) MUMBAI, March 1, 2019/PRNewswire/ --The Global Poker League (GPL) India today announces that the first season of GPL India - the region's first long-run poker league - will air on Colors Infinity HD. Starting March 9, Colors Infinity will be airing two episodes of GPL India Season 1 every Saturday from 7-8 PM over a five-week period. (Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/714016/GPL_India_Logo.jpg )GPL India was filmed over a four-month period, and documents the thrills and spills of the poker league that was hosted in association with PokerStars India. The league saw over 7,500 amateur poker players attempt to qualify for 12 available spots across 6 city-tied teams in the first ever season of GPL India. Together with India's poker elite, winning qualifiers then competed across 4 weeks and 6 unique games for the chance to win the GPL India Season 1 crown and 5 passes to the prestigious 2019 PokerStars Players Championship in the Bahamas - a grand prize worth over ?1 Crore.Each GPL India team is comprised of five players and led by one of GPL India's superstar managers: Vikram Kumar - manager of the Chennai Sharks; Muskan Sethi - #1 GPI-ranked female player in India and PokerStars India Team Pro member, who leads the Delhi Diehards; Abhishek Rathod - poker pro, elite poker coach and manager of the Pune Alphas; Kavin Shah - the high stakes boss and manager of the Mumbai Jetsetters; Aditya Agarwal - PokerStars' first Indian Pro and manager of the Kolkata Creators; and Vidwath Shetty - one of the hottest players in India right now and manager of the Bengaluru Hackers.GPL India's six city-based teams competed over a 4-week long season, all vying for the chance to be crowned as India's first National Champions as well as winning 5 Platinum Passes - each valued at over ?20 Lakhs - to the PokerStars Championship in the Bahamas, with a guaranteed prize pool of ?63 Crores.Series Producer & Socios.com Chief Strategy Officer, Max Rabinovitch, stated, "This is without a doubt our most ambitious expansion of Global Poker League competition. We couldn't have found the qualifier pool we did without PokerStars India, and the community enthusiasm to participate has been really astounding. It makes me confident that poker really is the next mind sport set to blow up in India."Ankur Dewani , CEO of PokerStars India also added, "Season 1 of GPL India has been nothing short of thrilling. I'm proud to know that the foundation of this game-changing league expansion was made possible on our platform."The first two episodes of GPL India Season 1 will air in primetime from 7-8 PM on Saturday, March 9th, with two episodes per week, culminating in the final on Saturday, April 6th.About GPL The Global Player League is a competitive gaming, poker and esports league with 30 teams all over the world. The GPL began life as the Global Poker League, promoting poker as a skilled game and sport. In 2017, it was transformed into the Global Player League, with a new focus on sportifying a multitude of new and emerging titles within the competitive gaming ecosystem today. The Global Player League is a trading name of Mediarex Group, a global sports and entertainment organisation, founded in Malta in 2012. Global Poker Index, Global Poker League, Global Player League, 'We Sportify Poker', and 'The Cube', are registered trademarks of Mediarex Group in the U.S. and other territories.Source: GPL India PWRPWR