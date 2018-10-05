Global RE Invest Meet sees participation of 20,000 delegates

New Delhi, Oct 5 (PTI) A three-day long 2nd Global Re-Invest India-ISA Partnership Renewable Energy Investors Meet & Expo saw participation of over 20,000 delegates, including representatives from over 77 countries of which 40 were at the ministerial level, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) said.Over 50 plenary and technical sessions were held at the event in which 150 speakers (including 55 international speakers) participated. There were nine different country sessions, eight state sessions and over 500 business to business bilateral meetings, a ministry statement said.The MNRE hosted the First Assembly of International Solar Alliance (ISA), 2nd Indian Ocean Rim Association (IORA) Energy Ministerial Meet, 2nd Global RE-Invest Meet & Expo that concluded today at the India Expo Mart in the National Capital Region.The three events were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the presence of United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on October 2, 2018 in Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi.The valedictory session was attended by Power and New and Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Francisco Ismodes Mezzano, Energy Minister of Peru; Anand Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, among others. Speaking at the session, Power Minister R K Singh said, "Re-Invest allowed the policy makers, speakers, scientists, businessmen to meet and interact with each other. I think this is the perfect model to bring all of them together. This conglomeration conveys that the world wants to do something about the environment by taking the renewable route. Our Prime Minister has given us another challenge of one world, one sun, one grid. It is feasible and we will also achieve it." Goyal said, "I am sure a conference of this scale will recharge the sector. This is the take off point for the next phase of renewable energy. I look forward to a day when sun, wind and biogas becomes the main source of energy. Let us lead the world to the next level of clean energy." Francisco Ismodes Mezzano, Energy Minister, Peru said, I would like to thank the Government of India forer the hospitality and support. I look forward to welcome all of you to the Peru World and Sun Expo next year in November. The business proceedings of the First Assembly of ISA was held on October 3, followed by its two technical sessions on October 4 and 5 respectively. Apart from this, ISAs 5th program on Scaling-up Solar E-Mobility and Storage was also launched during the assembly and 2 MoUs were signed one with IORA and the other with United Nations Environment. The ISA's 5th programme on 'Scaling-up Solar E-Mobility and Storage' aims to promote, assess potential, harmonize demand and pool resources for rapid deployment of and scaling up solar e-mobility and associated Storage infrastructure in urban and rural areas of ISA member countries. The Assembly witnessed participation from ISA prospective countries, partner countries, dignitaries from the United Nations, Presidents of Multilateral Development Banks, global funds, international financial institutions, representatives from the corporate sector and civil society. PTI KKS MKJ