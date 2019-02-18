Globsyn Business School Holds 15th Annual Convocation

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Becomes the first AICTE approved B-School in India to use Blockchain Technology to digitise its certification process Kolkata, West Bengal, India(NewsVoir)The 15th Annual Convocation of Globsyn Business School (GBS) was held on February 17 at The Park, Kolkata. Over 120 students from Globsyn Business Schools post graduate management programmes were felicitated at the event. Shri (Dr.) M.V. Rao, I.A.S., Addl. Chief Secretary, Panchayat and Rural Development, Govt. of West Bengal was the Chief Guest of the event and addressed the gathering. Shri Arun K. Chandra, Managing Director, PC Chandra Group also graced the occasion and addressed the Convocation as the Guest-in-Chief. Shri R.C. Bhattacharya, Vice-chairman, Globsyn Business School, presided over the Convocation. Shri Bikram Dasgupta, Founder & Executive Chairman, Globsyn Group, conferred diplomas to the students. Addressing the gathering Mr.Dasgupta said, "With a journey of over 20 years encompassing education, technology, skill development and infrastructure, Globsyn Group is now focused at evolving GBS into a global B-School with an education edifice that promotes Innovation, Research and Technology. Exciting times are awaiting the students, alumni, corporates and other stakeholders of GBS with the Group now focusing on emerging technologies as a way of life. I congratulate the students graduating today and wish them all the best for their ambitious career." Those present at the Convocation included the parents of the students graduating from GBS and the alumni. Globsyn Business School, with its belief in learning Beyond Education, also recognised outstanding contributions of several of their student-volunteers who are a part of the Kalyani Youth Leadership Forum (KYLF). Members of KYLF undertake the B-Schools care for society initiatives implemented under the aegis of Kalyani - a Bikram Dasgupta Foundation. Kalyani works with a credo of touching human lives through projects aimed at providing long-term benefits to women, the elderly and the differently-abled. Care for Society activities form a regular part of the event calendar for the management students of GBS whose leadership skills and managerial abilities are shaped while executing large format community development projects. The 15th Annual Convocation also marked Globsyn Business School as the first AICTE approved B-School in India to use Blockchain technology to issue diplomas a feat that has yet to be achieved by any other academic institutions in India, and among the very few to have taken this disruptive step globally. The rollout of the diplomas on Blockchain will allow the students and their prospective employers to access the diploma credentials from any geographical location, without any need to send or present physical certificates. All students graduating from the post graduate programmes of GBS will now be able to share the credential of their diplomas with future employers and higher education institutions around the world without any hassle. Enhancing on the technology-connect of the B-School, Rahul Dasgupta, Director, Globsyn Business School said, Globsyn Business School was started in 2002 with a vision to create industry-ready managers for the technology-driven knowledge economy. Having been promoted by Globsyn with deep roots in IT hardware, training and fulfilment, GBS uses technology-enabled platforms and systems in all its operations and processes. With Globsyn now looking at Blockchain, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Data Analytics and Internet of Things as an area of focus, the students of our B-School can only expect greater dependence on these emerging technologies to further improve the academic delivery process. About Globsyn Business SchoolToday Globsyn Business School (GBS) has uniquely positioned itself as India's only Corporate B-School, drawing from the strength and diversity of the fast evolving global corporate world. The new economy background of the school makes it one of the most forward thinking institutions in India today. With an edifice built on Innovation, Research and Technology, coupled with its philosophy of learning Beyond Education, Globsyn is well on its path to create a globally networked, corporate savvy, research-driven management education system which moves beyond traditional forms of management knowledge dissemination to a research based delivery framework to create Industry Relevant Managers - an agile group of professionals equipped to operate in today's technology-driven business environment. As a result of that over the years, more than 350 organisations have absorbed our students, both during final placement and summer internship. Our students have earned rich accolades for their achievements and a large number of them are star performers within their organisations. Globsyn Business School has received many accolades from the education fraternity from time to time and has been ranked among the Top 5 B-Schools in Eastern India along with IIM-Calcutta, XLRI-Jamshedpur, XIM-Bhubaneswar and IIT-Kharagpur (VGSM) as per Business Indias Best B-Schools Survey 2017. Globsyn Business School's two-year full-time AICTE Approved Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM) is accredited by NBA (National Board of Accreditation). Set up by the Ministry of HRD, NBA has introduced a new process, parameters and criteria for accreditation, which are in line with the best international practices and oriented to assess the outcomes of the programme. NBA is the highest accreditation rating in Management Education in the Country and Globsyn Business School has now joined the ranks of the select few B-Schools which have received this accreditation. The PGDM programme offered by Globsyn Business School is accorded equivalence with Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree of an Indian University as per Association of Indian Universities (AIU). Image: Students of Glosbyn Business School who graduated at the 15th Convocation of the B-School are the first students in India to be issued their Diplomas on Blockchain