Globsyn Business School Organizes its 3rd Vision Seminar Under the Aegis of Globsyn Management Conference on ‘Corporate Ethics and Responsible Leadership’

Globsyn Business School (GBS) organized its 3rd Vision Seminar under the aegis of Globsyn Management Conference (GMC), on 'Corporate Ethics and Responsible Leadership' at The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industries on March 8, 2019. Vision Seminar now in its third year, saw the attendance of management student, faculty and corporate professionals. Globsyn Business School has envisaged the Vision Seminar as an annual event to bring together diverse minds touching upon subjects that explore the issues and challenges faced by managers in the new era, create awareness on the implementation of the best practices across organizations, and encourage innovation induced by environmental challenges. The Seminar was inaugurated by Mr. Bikram Dasgupta, Founder & Executive Chairman, Globsyn Group, Chief Guest Dr. H.P. Kanoria, Chairman & Managing Trustee, Kanoria Foundation and Guest of Honor Mr. Abraham G. Stephanos, MD, TSPDL. The valedictory address at the Seminar was delivered by Swami Narasimhananda, Ramakrishna Mission, Mayawati (Uttarakhand). The occasion also witnessed the latest edition of the Globsyn Management Journal being unveiled by Dr. H.P. Kanoria. Speaking at the event, Founder & Executive Chairman of Globsyn Group, Mr. Bikram Dasgupta said, "Globsyn Management Conference - one of the six Beyond Education verticals of Globsyn Business School - is aimed at promoting academic discourse and camaraderie among the faculty of post graduate management education, through its Vision Seminar, Research Seminar and Globsyn Management Journal. The Vision Seminar, now in its third edition, is organized with an objective of influencing and developing young managers to help them think clearly, give them a reason to be and make their work more beautiful." A plethora of iconic speakers from across the globe, representing both academic and corporate world, participated in multiple lively and stimulating panel discussions on the theme of the Seminar. Panel members included Prof. Antonio Argandona, IESE Business School, University of Navarra, Barcelona, Spain; Prof. Lewis W. (Jody) Fry, Texas A&M University, Texas, USA; Prof. Mary C. Gentile, Darden School of Business, University of Virginia, Virginia, USA; Mr. BasabBagchi, CEO, Thakral Group, Dhaka, Bangladesh; Prof. NishigandhaBhuyan, IIM Calcutta; Prof. Sanjay Mukherjee, IIM Shillong; Prof. Ajay Ray, IIT Kharagpur and Mr. Sandipan Chakravarty, Chairman, Tata Maritime Logistics Ltd. The Seminar has received enthusiastic support from the industry with Kanoria Foundation, International Combustion (India) Limited, TSPDL, TMILL, Globsyn 3rd. Lifeand Kalyani A Bikram Dasgupta Foundation and Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industries being key partners of the event. The Director of Globsyn Business School, Mr. Rahul Dasgupta commented, "The theme for this years Vision Seminar will help management graduates and young managers become more responsible citizens of the society at large. We were privileged to have eminent panel members, representing a cross-section of backgrounds and disciplines, from across the globe, come together for this edition of Globsyn's Vision Seminar. We are sure the participants of the Seminar have been able to draw value from the sessions and put them into practice at their workplace. Corporate Ethics and Responsible Leadership is an important subject in the present global corporate world, and is also a part of our curriculum at GBS." 