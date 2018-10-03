GM, Cruise announce Honda partnership to develop autonomous vehicles

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
San Francisco, Oct 3 (AFP) General Motors and Honda have joined forces with the tech firm Cruise to develop autonomous vehicles as the race to market self-driving cars continues, the companies announced Wednesday."This is the logical next step in General Motors and Honda's relationship, given our joint work on electric vehicles, and our close integration with Cruise," GM CEO Mary Barra said in a statement.(AFP) AMSAMS
