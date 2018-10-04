GM Technical Centre India Showcases Global Automotive Technology Capability

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir)GMTC-I collaborates with SAE Bangalore for all new student competition - Range Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV)REEV, the prototype vehicle developed by TC-I engineers will be the centrepiece of this national competition for engineering students Today at the 37th FISITA World Automotive Congress, the global automotive technology capability of General Motors Technical Center India (GMTC-I) was on display, with the unveiling of a locally built prototype electric vehicle (REEV), designed exclusively for the national REEV student competition. Unveiling the vehicle, General Motors vice president global propulsion systems Dan Nicholson said the world-class capability at GMTC-I made it an important part of GMs global engineering operations. Engineering is a global function for General Motors and the India design center is an integral part of it. GMTC-I houses a design studio and an engineering center. The India center contributes to a significant percentage of the GM global programs. It is focused on global programs including design, analysis and development of vehicles and propulsion systems. The world-class engineering capability we have at GMTC-I in Bangalore, India, is playing a significant role in GM delivering its commitment to create a world with zero crashes, zero emissions and zero congestion, said Nicholson. I am extremely proud of our team of talented designers and engineers at GMTC-I who developed the Range Extended Electric Vehicle (REEV) prototype. And Im delighted that the REEV will be the basis for an annual national competition in partnership with SAE for design and engineering students to develop their own vehicles, and drive a new wave of innovation in India. Nicholson is attending FISITA 2018 as the global President of the FISITA Council and said the auto congress was a unique and powerful opportunity to bring together the leading industry and academic players, together with emerging engineering students. India has rich history in design, engineering and technological innovation and FISITA 2018 marks the first time the annual congress has been held in India. Nicholson said that as a part of GMs global engineering operations, GMTC-I offered Indias leading designers and engineers the opportunity to work on cutting-edge global technology projects, and the potential for global careers. As Marry Barra has said, We are seeing more change in the automotive industry in this five years, than we have seen in the last 50, and I believe that designers and engineers will be at the forefront of this innovation, said Nicholson. PWRPWR