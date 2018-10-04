GM Technical Centre India Showcases Global Automotive Technology Capability

Joining Nicholson at the REEV unveiling, Brian McMurray, GMTC-I Vice president engineering and operations, said the intellectual horsepower of GMs designers and engineers in India was further demonstrated in the teams 71 technical papers accepted by FISITA, covering various innovation areas. As well as looking to the future of personal mobility, GMTC-I plays an important role in GMs global core business: designing and engineering world-class vehicles that inspire passion for safer tomorrow, said McMurray. At FISITA, GM has deployed the virtual reality facility to provide real-life experience of car crashes and GMs safety technology to the public. As well as being a site to find out more about exciting careers at GMTC-I, our FISITA stalls also provide technology demonstrations and the opportunity to discuss automotive design, engineering and innovation with our team. A new addition to the team is MITRA, an AI powered robot helper. The robot was previously showcased at the World Entrepreneurship Summit in 2017 and is designed by Bangalore based startup firm Invento Robotics. The indigenous MITRA which runs on a proprietary OS, mans the GMTC-I stall at FISITA and engage with the visitors on various queries. The humanoid comes with a touchscreen on its chest and understands multiple languages that enables it to engage in smart conversations with the guest. Though from outset it seems to be a conventional competition, yet it has rewritten the rules, driven by the needs of the Indian economy to have an energy efficient solution for automobiles. REEV competition will explore the new age technology in automotive Industry such as Hybridization, Light weighting, Optimization, Range extension, fuel awareness etc. Through this competition GMTC-I and SAE Bangalore aim to engage the next generation of engineers making them industry ready and help change the world. It further aims to inspire students and universities in the wake of Government of Indias plan of at least 30% on-road electric vehicles by 2030. Alternatively then, the competition offers an opportunity to make personal mobility safer and more sustainable for the customers. To participate in SAE India REEV Student Competition, click this Registration Link. For more details, please contact here. About General MotorsGeneral Motors Co. (NYSE: GM, TSX: GMM) and its partners produce vehicles in 31 countries, and the company has leadership positions in the world's largest and fastest-growing automotive markets. GM, its subsidiaries and joint venture entities sell vehicles under the Chevrolet, Cadillac, Baojun, Buick, GMC, Holden, Jiefang, Opel, Vauxhall and Wuling brands. More information on the company and its subsidiaries, including OnStar, a global leader in vehicle safety, security and information services, can be found at www.gm.com. Image: Brian McMurray, VP - Engineering & Operations at GMTC-I and Dan Nicholson, VP of Global Propulsion Systems at GM & President of FISITA, during the unveiling of REEV at FISITA Video: The making of REEV by the GM TC-I engineers PWRPWR