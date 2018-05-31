scorecardresearch
GMR Infras March-qtr net loss narrows to Rs 819.53 cr

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) GMR Infrastructure today reported narrowing of its standalone net loss to Rs 819.53 crore for the quarter ended March 2018.

The company had posted a net loss of Rs 2,478.78 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

Total revenue in the quarter under review stood at Rs 321.29 crore as compared to Rs 272.47 crore in the year-ago period, GMR Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the company reported provision for diminution in value of investments and advances in subsidiaries of Rs 662.50 crore as against a provision of Rs 2,357.68 crore made in the last quarter of 2016-17.

GMR Group has interests in airport, energy, transportation and urban infrastructure.

The stock was trading 2.47 per cent lower at Rs 17.80 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ABM ABM

