GMR Infra's Q2 net loss narrows to Rs 218.86 crore

New Delhi, Nov 15 (PTI) GMR Infrastructure's consolidated net loss for the September quarter narrowed to Rs 218.86 crore as against a net loss of Rs 404.46 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. Total income during the second quarter of this fiscal stood at Rs 2,025.72 crore, up 2.61 per cent as against Rs 1,980.92 crore in the year-ago period, GMR Infrastructure said in a BSE filing Thursday. While revenue from airports business grew by 11.86 per cent to Rs 1,315.52 crore in the period under consideration, revenue from power segment fell by 41.93 per cent to Rs 178.17 crore. GMR Infra's engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) vertical clocked Rs 231.81 crore revenue - a growth of 22.07 per cent. Revenue from roads business declined by 8.52 per cent to Rs 134.7 crore during the second quarter of this fiscal. Shares of GMR Infrastructure were trading 1.54 per cent lower at Rs 15.95 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANS