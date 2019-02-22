GMR, Terna sign concession agreement for new airport in Greece

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) GMR Infrastructure Friday said its subsidiary GMR Airports and its Greek partner Terna Group have signed a concession agreement for construction of the new international airport in Greece's island Crete. The consortium intends to invest over EUR 500 million (approx Rs 4,034.28 crore) for development of the new airport, GMR Infrastructure said in a regulatory filing. The concession agreement is for design, construction, financing, operation and maintenance of new international airport of Heraklion at Crete, Greece. The concession period for the project is 35 years including phase 1 construction of five years, the company added. GMR Infra said the entire project will be funded through a mix of equity, accruals from the existing airport, and financial grant being provided by the Greece government. "Debt is not required in this project," the company added. This is GMR Group's first foray in the European Union (EU) region and the company said it is looking forward to expanding its footprint in the EU. Shares of GMR Infra were trading 0.93 per cent higher at Rs 16.25 apiece on BSE. PTI SVK ANSANS