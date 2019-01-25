GMR unveils GMR Square at Delhi airport

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) The GMR Group announced the introduction of 'GMR Square' in the hospitality district of Delhi International Airport which will offer easy access to the commercial hubs of Aerocity from public places. It was unveiled on January 19 by Rajiv Nayan Choubey, Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, it said a release. The square connects the Aerocity's Airport Metro station to all the major hotels and offices with Aerocitys Hospitality District through an experiential walkway, it added. "The Aerocity is no more just a hotel district, but has now crafted its own unique identity. Recent events like Oktoberfest, India Mobile Congress, National Skill Competition, India Craft Week and Cirque De Soliel attracted an excellent response. Today, GMR Square offers a very unique experience to all the Indians which is at par with any famous location overseas," said Aman Kapoor, CEO, Airport Land Development (ALD), GMR Group. The square promotes an active lifestyle and enables access to open spaces, shaded areas for casual breakouts and many other amenities. PTI VHP ABMABM