GNH India Completes 200 Successful Audits

MUMBAI, October 5, 2018/PRNewswire/ --A global source for priority medicines, GNH India Pharmaceuticals Ltd., has completed 200 successful audits with its last audit conducted from USA. GNH India was audited by an organization from the USA on 26th July, 2018, which marked the 200th quality audit. These audits are an independent and systematic examination to determine whether activities and related results comply with planned arrangements and the effective implementation of the same arrangements. With the 200th audit, GNH India now stands as the only merchant exporter to be audited by government agencies, multinational companies and clinical trial organizations from all five continents. On this achievement, Dr. Piyush Gupta, Director, GNH India, remarked, "Audits stand as a medium to ascertain the validity and reliability of the information and details claimed by an organization. GNH India has always proven to hold its flag high when it comes to the assessment of its internal system and services to provide aid to the patients all over the world."About GNH India With over 30 years of expertise, GNH India is a global source for priority medicines. The company is committed to excellence by providing high-quality products, at competitive prices, with fast and reliable service, while remaining true to the core values of accountability, ethical business practices, and innovation. GNH India is an independent and professionally run full-line pharma wholesaler who ships over 1,35,000 product lines to more than 180 countries worldwide. The company acts as an adapter between Indian operating environment and international quality expectations, helping hospitals, ministries, importers, wholesalers, pharmacists, doctors, etc. with an unmatched confidence. GNH India is fully licensed by state FDA (Food and Drug Administration) and is registered with FIEO (Federation of Indian export) and PHARMEXCIL (Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council). For more details, visit: https://www.gnhindia.com/.