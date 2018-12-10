'Go Goa Gone' sequel is better than the first film: Vir Das

Mumbai, Dec 10 (PTI) Actor-comedian Vir Das believes the sequel to his 2013 hit zombie comedy "Go Goa Gone" is going to be better and crazier than the original. The film, which also featured Kunal Kemmu, Anand Tiwari and Saif Ali Khan, will be once again helmed by director duo Raj Nidimoru, and Krishna DK."We just had a meeting. It was wonderful. We all kind of realised 'I missed you a lot in the last four years now let's go and make this movie'. None of us expected 'Go Goa Gone' to be the cult film that it turned out to be. We were just making a film with passion and we hoped that somebody would get it and somebody would watch it. "The fact that Saif would end up campaigning the film or that it would get the kind of audience it did, we didn't expect any of that. But now the pressure is definitely there to make a good film. It has to be just as crazy as the first one. So we had a meeting with the directors and I can confidently tell you that it's better than the first film," Vir told PTI. The film is expected to go on floors in February. Currently Vir is filming for his first American TV series in Prague. The ABC series titled "Whiskey Cavalier", is produced by Warner Brothers.The actor says he was roped in for the series after the success of his first Netflix comedy special "Abroad Understanding". "It's my first time on American TV and I'm very excited. It happened because of the Netflix special, they saw me after that and an offer came in from ABC. It's a funny action comedy. "It's a very fresh experience for me because I'm on set with American actors who are established TV stars, they've been on TV for 20-30 years so I'm the new guy. It's always fun to be the fresher," he said. The actor revealed that the series will come out early next year. Vir is also excited about his second Netflix comedy special, "Losing IT", which premieres on the streaming service on December 11. The actor said he came up with the ideas for the special while he was travelling across the globe for eight months. "I decided that I need to travel a little bit, to get better as a comedian. I need to travel and get out into the world. So I took eight months off from anything that I was doing and I did a world tour. I ended up going to 28-29 countries across the world, every single continent I went to. "And while I was travelling and doing shows, I started writing. So this show that's going to come out is the culmination of that world trip," he said. PTI SHD RDS SHD