Go Tribal campaign to promote tribal arts, crafts in global markets

New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) A new campaign by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs was launched here Friday to create awareness and promote tribal arts and crafts, as well as aid in socio-economic welfare of over 700 Indian tribes across the country.Organised by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India (TRIFED), the 'Go Tribal' campaign will promote and make available tribal handcrafted textiles, jewellery, and other accessories through global online market spaces.Speaking at the event Renuka Singh Saruta, MoS Tribal Affairs, said that the initiative will help tribal art to go global. "Online market has no geographical boundaries. Through this initiative we want to promote the tribal communities of India and their art while helping them to go global and providing them opportunities to attain a sustainable livelihood. "Today's youth are embracing native fashion and lifestyle more than ever and its important to reach them," the minister said.As part of the global marketing, e-commerce company Amazon will market 'Tribes India' collections under the sections of 'Tribes of India Heritage Collection' and 'Tribes of India Natural Collection.Tribes India and Amazon websites will showcase an array of product range under the campaign. While the heritage collection on the websites will include handcrafted textiles like ikats, silks and pashminas; tribal jewellery like dokras and banjaras, gifts and pottery, while the natural collection includes Telangana coffees, Uttarakhand soaps, Karnataka spices and more. "The careful precision and handcrafted intricacy of the works of tribal master craftsmen from across India will be showcased through the 'Go Tribal' campaign. Our association with Amazon will help us reach worldwide," Pravir Krishna, MD, TRIFED, said. The launch was followed by a fashion skit of carefully crafted embroidered pieces by Gramin Vikas Evam Chetna Sansthan of Rajasthan. PTI MAHMAH