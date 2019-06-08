Goa airport closed temporarily following fire incident

New Delhi, Jun 8 (PTI) The Goa airport was closed temporarily on Saturday afternoon following an incident of fire caused by a drop tank of a naval fighter aircraft, a Navy official said.A portion of the main runway of the airport caught fire after a drop tank of a MiG-29K aircraft fell down from the jet while it was taking off, Navy spokesperson Capt D K Sharma said.He said the airport has been closed for a few hours following the incident that took place around 2 PM.The Goa airport is used for both civilian and military aircraft."All efforts are on to resume flight services at the airport as soon as possible," Sharma said. PTI MPB DPB